Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.70 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,861,335 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.