Zero Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $131,844.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00398534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00166969 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,884,358 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

