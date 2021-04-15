Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $1,998.92 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,998.92 or 0.03166431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $3,563.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

