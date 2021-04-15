ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $380,997.46 and approximately $109.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

