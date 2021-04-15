Zilla Achieves Market Cap of $449,925.09 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $449,925.09 and approximately $23,867.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

