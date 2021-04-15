Zilla (ZLA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,062.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $462,455.67 and $20,062.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

