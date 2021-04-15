Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $170.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

