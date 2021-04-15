Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.
Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $170.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.
