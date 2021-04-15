Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION):

4/13/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

