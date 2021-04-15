ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $48.16 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $665,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,956,242 shares of company stock valued at $264,730,059.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

