ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 41.1% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $110,859.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00269673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00732736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.78 or 0.99938353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.45 or 0.00859660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

