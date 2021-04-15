Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,366,680.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.

ZS traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.92. 1,258,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

