ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops One Day Volume of $84.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $84.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

