Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 39,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,382. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.