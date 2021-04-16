$11.06 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.22 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.