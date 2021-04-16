$119.50 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $119.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $113.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $470.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $480.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $486.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVBF opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVB Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 112,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

