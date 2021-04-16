$132.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce $132.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.97 million. Stratasys posted sales of $132.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $557.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

