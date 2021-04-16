$184.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $184.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.18 million and the lowest is $182.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $188.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $724.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $703.60 million, with estimates ranging from $685.36 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

