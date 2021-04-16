$207.55 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $207.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.69 million and the highest is $209.40 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $173.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $923.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $938.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.