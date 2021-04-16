$227.16 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post $227.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.03 million and the lowest is $224.98 million. WNS reported sales of $235.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in WNS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in WNS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

