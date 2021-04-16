$286.98 Million in Sales Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce sales of $286.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.36 million to $297.60 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $279.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.