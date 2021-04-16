$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.47 million to $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.65 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

