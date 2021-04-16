$338.90 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $338.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $46,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

