$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $384.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.07 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,725,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.