$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $384.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.07 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,725,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.