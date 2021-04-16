$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post sales of $384.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.07 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $606,398.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,251.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $130.52 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.