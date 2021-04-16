$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.