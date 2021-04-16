$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

