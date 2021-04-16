$82.56 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce sales of $82.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $333.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,354,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

