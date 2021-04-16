Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.34. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 16,172 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

