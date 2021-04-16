Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,920.09

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,920.09 ($38.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,207 ($41.90). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,207 ($41.90), with a volume of 357,584 shares.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,045.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,920.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

