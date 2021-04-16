Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

A stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.