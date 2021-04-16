Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.05

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.05 and traded as high as C$42.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.74, with a volume of 1,341,754 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ATD.B. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a market cap of C$45.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

