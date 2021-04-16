American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXP stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

