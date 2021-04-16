Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.55

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.55 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 163.10 ($2.13). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 55,760 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.55. The stock has a market cap of £124.79 million and a PE ratio of 56.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

