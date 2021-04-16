Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $82.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.50 million and the lowest is $81.50 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $333.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

