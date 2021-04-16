Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

