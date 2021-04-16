Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $11.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.32 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.22 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.