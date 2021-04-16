Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $99.21.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.