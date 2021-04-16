AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. AZZ has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.