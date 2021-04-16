Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.09

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.09 ($74.22) and traded as high as €71.80 ($84.47). Basf shares last traded at €70.96 ($83.48), with a volume of 2,569,122 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion and a PE ratio of -61.49.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

