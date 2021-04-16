Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $239.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.67 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

