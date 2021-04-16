Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post sales of $42.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $43.37 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $170.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.98 billion to $174.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.95 billion to $176.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

