Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $184.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $188.18 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $188.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $724.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $703.60 million, with estimates ranging from $685.36 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

