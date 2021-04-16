Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.60. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 187,219 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGIX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

