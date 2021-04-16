Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.60. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 187,219 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGIX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.