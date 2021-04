Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 375,860 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

