Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.23 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

