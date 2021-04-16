Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $6.15. Communications Systems shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 154,649 shares trading hands.

JCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

