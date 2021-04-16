Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,624.21

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,624.21 and traded as high as C$1,910.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,907.55, with a volume of 16,340 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$40.42 billion and a PE ratio of 73.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,740.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,624.21.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.7800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.