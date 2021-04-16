Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

