Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$14.38. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 441,062 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.88.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

