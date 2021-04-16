Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.26

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.26 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 134.24 ($1.75). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 132.90 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,172,359 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.88 million and a PE ratio of -15.82.

In related news, insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

